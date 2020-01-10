Market Overview

5 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $2.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 1.6% to $12.24. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock surged 0.5% to $4.07. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares moved upwards by 0.4% to $28.05. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.

 

Losers

  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock declined 0.3% to $335.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $350.00.

