5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares surged 0.2% to $193.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $213.00.
Losers
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock declined 5.0% to $48.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 16, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock decreased by 2.0% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock decreased by 0.9% to $5.56.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock plummeted 0.7% to $13.06.
