5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares surged 0.2% to $193.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $213.00.

 

Losers

  • Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock declined 5.0% to $48.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 16, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock decreased by 2.0% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock decreased by 0.9% to $5.56.
  • UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock plummeted 0.7% to $13.06.

