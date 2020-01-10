11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $49.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.60.
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares rose 2.6% to $13.80. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE: RACE) stock surged 2.5% to $174.03. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares increased by 2.3% to $45.40. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock rose 2.0% to $37.85. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares surged 1.9% to $19.32. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 1.2% to $487.00. The most recent rating by CFRA, on January 09, is at Sell, with a price target of $400.00.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) stock increased by 1.1% to $224.04. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on November 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $40.10. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $47.50.
Losers
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares fell 27.3% to $0.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SIX) shares fell 8.3% to $40.13. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.