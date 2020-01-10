13 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPAH) stock surged 71.1% to $1.66 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares rose 6.1% to $11.10. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.50.
- NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares increased by 4.7% to $27.94. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares increased by 3.3% to $115.64. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $125.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock increased by 2.0% to $69.31. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock rose 1.9% to $247.60. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $63.07. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock rose 1.4% to $34.44. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares surged 1.2% to $4.05. According to the most recent rating by New Street Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock declined 2.8% to $8.62 during Friday's pre-market session.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock declined 1.5% to $27.50. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares plummeted 1.5% to $0.24.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock plummeted 1.0% to $100.48. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
