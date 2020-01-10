Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Release Echo Auto In India, As It Eyes Asia Expansion
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Release Echo Auto In India, As It Eyes Asia Expansion

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is launching its Echo Auto smart speaker series in India.

What Happened

The device designed specifically to function with automobiles is priced at $70.34 (INR 4,999). The e-commerce giant is currently taking pre-orders and will start delivering the device on January 15.

Unlike other Echo devices, the Echo Auto doesn't come with an in-built speaker and instead relies on the car's stereo system.

Amazon is looking to expand its presence in Asia, as it considers India, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia "key growth regions," Amazon's vice president in charge of voice technology, Miriam Daniel, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Why It Matters

Echo Auto is priced noticeably higher in India than the United States, where it is being sold for $49.99 on Amazon's website.

The significant average income difference between the two countries makes the device even further expensive for the Indian market.

Amazon has been pushing more product launches in India, where it faces fierce competition from Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) subsidiary Flipkart in the e-commerce business.

In September last year, Amazon added support for Hindi to Alexa, the language spoken by nearly half the population in India.

The company also launched a portable smart speaker, Echo Input, for its Indian consumers in December last year.

Price Action

Amazon's shares closed 0.48% higher at $1,901.05 on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon.in

Posted-In: Alexa Amazon e-commerce Echo AutoNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HNDAF)

Wedbush Says Azure Looks Strong In Cloud Battle Versus AWS
CBP Taps Nine Firms For E-Commerce Data Pilot
Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Plunges With Hard Times On The Horizon
Walgreens Isn't Getting Closer To Turning Sickness To Health
Bank Of America Downgrades Kohl's After Disappointing Holiday Sales
Why This REIT ETF Star Can Do It Again In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga