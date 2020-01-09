54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares jumped 148.7% to close at $19.25 on Wednesday following news the company completed a recapitalization and said it closed a contract assignment worth $20 million.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 34.5% to close at $35.18 after the company announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 2 portion of the ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients. The company noted that AT-007 treatment resulted in a statistically significant and robust reduction in plasma galactitol vs placebo in adult Galactosemia patients.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 27.2% to close at $10.77.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) rose 26.6% to close at $4.05.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 22.8% to close at $5.11 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and full year 2019 GOCOVRI® product sales.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) climbed 20.9% to close at $10.88.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) rose 18.5% to close at $2.76.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares climbed 17.3% to close at $3.8955 following news that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Entered contract for advanced treatment project BT of mine water with Yulin Yuyang Zhongneng Yuandatan Mining for coal mine.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) gained 15% to close at $14.99 after the company priced public offering of common stock.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 13.6% to close at $17.56.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 13.6% to close at $7.34.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 12.6% to close at $54.75 after the company announced it is considering strategic options including a possible sale of the company.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) climbed 12.4% to close at $39.46 after the company announced the launch of its Luckin Coffee EXPRESS Smart unmanned coffee machine and Luckin PopMINI Smart Vending Machine.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 12.2% to close at $7.80.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) surged 12% to close at $4.58.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 11.7% to close at $8.60 after dropping 10.78% on Tuesday.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) rose 11.2% to close at $2.59.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 11.1% to close at $9.79.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) rose 11% to close at $22.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical guided full-year 2020 Xtampza product revenues to $150 million to $160 million and Nucynta franchise product revenues to $170 million to $180 million.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 10.5% to close at $2.8500.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) surged 10.2% to close at $16.36.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 10.1% to close at $2.29.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 10% to close at $2.9700.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 10% to close at $45.14.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 10% to close at $18.22.
Losers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares tumbled 27.7% to close at $3.26 on Wednesday as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 100% yesterday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 20.8% to close at $3.24 after the company priced a 1 ADS registered direct offering at $3 per ADS.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 20.3% to close at $11.05 as traders circulate speculation suggesting the company is exploring a sale.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 19.5% to close at $5.48 after declining 25.78% on Tuesday.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 19.2% to close at $2.15.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dipped 18% to close at $3.88.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 17.1% to close at $4.81.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 15% to close at $26.34.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 14.7% to close at $13.34.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 13.1% to close at $4.26 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 forecast.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares fell 11.3% to close at $7.69 after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) dipped 11.3% to close at $9.13.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) fell 10.9% to close at $9.50.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) tumbled 10.9% to close at $2.05.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) dropped 10.8% to close at $3.71.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) fell 10.8% to close at $6.71.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 10.1% to close at $5.16.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) dropped 10% to close at $4.32.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 8.9% to close at $4.11.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 8.7% to close at $7.45.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 8.6% to close at $8.76.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 8.2% to close at $2.59.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 8.1% to close at $9.53.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 7.8% to close at $4.61.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 7.7% to close at $28.53.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 7.6% to close at $3.05.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 5.8% to close at $55.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dipped 5.4% to close at $5.98.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) fell 4.5% to close at $6.01 after announcing a common stock offering.
