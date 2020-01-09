Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Billionaire Gives Away $9M As 'Social Experiment,' Breaks Twitter Records
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 09, 2020 4:37am   Comments
Share:
Billionaire Gives Away $9M As 'Social Experiment,' Breaks Twitter Records

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $9.1 million (JPY 1 billion) to his Twitter followers as a new year's gift.

A Social Experiment

Maezawa announced the giveaway in a video on Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) video-sharing platform YouTube on New Year's eve, saying that he's giving a modern spin to the Japanese tradition of Otoshidama, The Times U.K. reported on Thursday.

The elders in the family give gifts to children according to the tradition, but since Maezawa doesn't have any children, he is choosing to do the giveaway for his Twitter fans, according to the Times translation.

To participate, all the users had to do is retweet his January 1 tweet. The contest, in which all Japanese residents above the age of 13 could participate, will name 1,000 winners through a lottery. Each winner will get about $9,151 (JPY 1 million), it will be paid in installments over one year.

Maezawa described the giveaway as a "serious social experiment," Reuters reported, as he is interested in learning the effects of universal basic income on people's happiness.

Maezawa Has A History

Maezawa made philanthropic moves like this before. In 2018, he purchased all the tickets for the SpaceX aircraft that will carry the first private passengers to travel around the moon. Maezawa launched the #dearMoon project to select artists to go with him to space for free so that they can be inspired to create better art.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), said that Maezawa's efforts restored his faith in humanity.

Maezawa who sold his online fashion retailing business Zozo to Softbank Group Corporation (OTC: SFTBY) in November last year, announced a second giveaway of $915,000 (JPY 100 million) last Sunday, as a celebration of Zozotown website completing transactions worth $91 million (JPY 10 billion) between Christmas and New Year.

Breaking Records

Both of the giveaway tweets were retweeted more than 4 million times by press time, and are now the world's two most-retweeted tweets in the world ahead of Carter Wilkerson's 2017 tweet asking users to help him secure free lifetime nuggets supply from The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN).

Posted-In: Charity Elon Musk Japan SpaceXNews Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY + GOOGL)

Google's Travel Site Updated To Provide More Info
Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Dine Brands, Walgreens And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2020
Amazon To Employee Climate Activists: Toe The Line Or Get Fired
12 Stocks That Have Been The World's Most Valuable Company
Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga