Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google's Travel Site Updated To Provide More Info

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 1:59am   Comments
Share:
Google's Travel Site Updated To Provide More Info

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has updated its travel site to provide more useful content for travelers, CNBCreports.

What Happened

Google’s travel site, updated on Wednesday, now shows more information on the weather conditions, prices, and crowds in a vacation destination. 

The “Where to stay” section now offers hotel options based on neighborhoods, the typical cost of hotel booking, and distance from top attractions.

There's also the “What you’ll pay” section with information on price ranges for hotels at the time of the trip.

The “When to visit” section, on the other hand, suggests options on when to visit a place based on the typical weather conditions, crowds, pricing. It provides information for all months of the year.

Price Action

Shares of Alphabet Inc. rose 0.71% to close at $1,405.04 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Alphabet CNBC GoogleNews Travel Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Dine Brands, Walgreens And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2020
Amazon To Employee Climate Activists: Toe The Line Or Get Fired
12 Stocks That Have Been The World's Most Valuable Company
Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard
Google Says Its AI Sometimes Outperforms Human Doctors In Detecting Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga