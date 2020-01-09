Google's Travel Site Updated To Provide More Info

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has updated its travel site to provide more useful content for travelers, CNBCreports.

What Happened

Google’s travel site, updated on Wednesday, now shows more information on the weather conditions, prices, and crowds in a vacation destination.

The “Where to stay” section now offers hotel options based on neighborhoods, the typical cost of hotel booking, and distance from top attractions.

There's also the “What you’ll pay” section with information on price ranges for hotels at the time of the trip.

The “When to visit” section, on the other hand, suggests options on when to visit a place based on the typical weather conditions, crowds, pricing. It provides information for all months of the year.

Price Action

Shares of Alphabet Inc. rose 0.71% to close at $1,405.04 on Wednesday.