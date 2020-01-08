Market Overview

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Gainers

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 182.6% to $21.87 following news the company completed a recapitalization and said it closed a contract assignment worth $20 million.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) gained 23.4% to $3.95.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) rose 20.7% to $31.58 after the company announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 2 portion of the ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients. The company noted that AT-007 treatment resulted in a statistically significant and robust reduction in plasma galactitol vs placebo in adult Galactosemia patients.

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares climbed 19.6% to $3.91 following news that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Entered contract for advanced treatment project BT of mine water with Yulin Yuyang Zhongneng Yuandatan Mining for coal mine.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 14.3% to $8.80 after dropping 10.78% on Tuesday.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) climbed 14.2% to $10.74.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 12.6% to $3.04.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 12% to $3.47. Camber Energy amended 8-K showed company amended 8-K filing from Jan. 3, 2020 to reflect required pro forma financial information.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) rose 12% to $2.6090.

Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) climbed 11.4% to $4.20.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) surged 11.2% to $11.28 after the company announced the expansion into Hong Kong.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) gained 10.6% to $14.42 after the company priced public offering of common stock.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 10.3% to $45.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 10.1% to $4.58 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and full year 2019 GOCOVRI® product sales.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) rose 9.6% to $21.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical guided full-year 2020 Xtampza product revenues to $150 million to $160 million and Nucynta franchise product revenues to $170 million to $180 million.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 8.5% to $2.80.

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 8% to $16.68.

Losers

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares dipped 23.1% to $3.47 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 100% yesterday.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 20.1% to $5.44 after declining 25.78% on Tuesday.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 18.1% to $3.35 after the company priced a 1 ADS registered direct offering at $3 per ADS.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dipped 18% to $3.88.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 16.2% to $2.2290.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 14% to $13.47.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 13% to $23.83.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) fell 11.6% to $6.65.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares fell 11.2% to $7.70 after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 11% to $27.60.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 10.5% to $7.30.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 10.5% to $27.66.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 10.3% to $9.31.

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 9.8% to $4.42 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 forecast.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 9.5% to $8.67.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 9.5% to $4.5250.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dipped 9.4% to $5.72.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 8.8% to $3.01.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 8.5% to $2.58.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 8% to $4.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 6% to $55.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 5.3% to $6.05 after surging 10.36% on Tuesday.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) fell 4.5% to $6.01 after announcing a common stock offering.

