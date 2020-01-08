Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Walgreens Misses Q1 Expectations

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 28584.52 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 9068.48. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 3239.38.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI), up 8%, and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN), up 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Walgreens reported quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.41 per share. The company posted sales of $34.34 billion, versus expectations of $34.6 billion.

Equities Trading UP

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares shot up 206% to $23.72 following news the company completed a recapitalization and said it closed a contract assignment worth $20 million.

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) got a boost, shooting up 23% to $3.8246. Camber Energy amended 8-K showed company amended 8-K filing from Jan. 3, 2020 to reflect required pro forma financial information.

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares were also up, gaining 28% to $4.17 following news that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Entered contract for advanced treatment project BT of mine water with Yulin Yuyang Zhongneng Yuandatan Mining for coal mine.

Equities Trading DOWN

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares tumbled 21% to $3.58 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 100% yesterday.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) were down 18% to $3.3402 after the company priced a 1 ADS registered direct offering at $3 per ADS.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) was down, falling 16% to $5.75 after declining 25.78% on Tuesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.4% to $61.83, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,579.40.

Silver traded up 0.3% Wednesday to $18.44, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.803.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.11%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.3%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.1% while UK shares fell 0.1%.

Economics

U.S. private-sector employers added 202,000 jobs in December, ADP reported. However, economists were expecting a gain of 157,000.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.