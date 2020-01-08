Market Overview

10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock rose 215.2% to $24.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: GOL) stock surged 2.6% to $17.40. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

 

Losers

  • Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares plummeted 14.9% to $5.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 4.8% to $0.22.
  • Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock plummeted 1.9% to $0.48.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 1.6% to $0.27.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell 1.6% to $3.75. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock fell 1.4% to $332.66. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 08, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $371.00.
  • Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock decreased by 1.0% to $53.75. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $60.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 1.0% to $2.06. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

