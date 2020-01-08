50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTP) stock moved upwards by 93.8% to $1.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVIV) stock rose 31.0% to $0.38.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) stock surged 25.0% to $32.69.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $1.45.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.89.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) stock rose 5.7% to $8.30. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock increased by 5.1% to $45.55. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock surged 5.0% to $11.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 4.8% to $1.09.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock increased by 4.8% to $1.54.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 4.4% to $0.71.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) stock increased by 4.4% to $4.50. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock surged 4.0% to $0.58.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) stock rose 4.0% to $1.30.
- Vascular Biogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBLT) stock rose 4.0% to $1.30.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $4.49. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.56. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 3.7% to $2.54. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock increased by 3.6% to $0.37.
- Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $3.00.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) stock increased by 3.3% to $0.93.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 3.1% to $0.82.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) stock surged 2.7% to $11.87. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock rose 2.7% to $0.77. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $11.44. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
Losers
- Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENE) stock declined 18.0% to $3.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares declined 9.6% to $3.35.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares decreased by 9.5% to $0.38.
- ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFRX) stock plummeted 9.0% to $0.78.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell 7.2% to $0.59. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.22. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares decreased by 6.8% to $28.90. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares plummeted 6.5% to $0.82.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 6.3% to $0.22.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) stock decreased by 5.8% to $55.85. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.00.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares fell 5.4% to $0.19.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock plummeted 4.9% to $2.32. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 24, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.48. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares declined 4.9% to $0.39. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock plummeted 4.4% to $4.11.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock decreased by 4.3% to $1.10.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) stock fell 4.0% to $1.68.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) stock decreased by 4.0% to $2.16.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares plummeted 3.9% to $0.41.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock fell 3.5% to $7.43. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock declined 3.0% to $2.26. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) stock declined 2.9% to $3.97.
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares declined 2.8% to $2.06.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock plummeted 2.3% to $1.27.
- SeaSpine Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares fell 2.2% to $12.75. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 12, the current rating is at Underweight.
