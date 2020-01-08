5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) stock increased by 8.3% to $1.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares increased by 1.1% to $8.34.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares increased by 0.9% to $12.31.
Losers
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock declined 1.1% to $3.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares declined 0.8% to $38.02. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
