8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock rose 0.8% to $10.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 0.4% to $2.41. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) stock decreased by 3.5% to $3.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares plummeted 1.9% to $6.20. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock plummeted 1.7% to $2.31. The most recent rating by Ascendiant Capital, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.25.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock plummeted 1.4% to $20.52. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock decreased by 1.4% to $7.25. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares plummeted 1.3% to $11.91. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

