13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock rose 7.6% to $19.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Lennar, Inc. (NYSE: LEN) shares rose 4.8% to $59.89. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
  • Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares surged 2.4% to $1.68.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares increased by 2.3% to $42.95. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.00.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 1.4% to $475.73. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 06, is at Underperform, with a price target of $315.00.
  • Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE: RACE) stock surged 1.1% to $166.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE: KSS) shares rose 1.0% to $50.67. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 08, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $53.00.

 

Losers

  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) shares fell 4.2% to $51.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $58.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares decreased by 3.7% to $33.80. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares decreased by 3.1% to $3.14. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares decreased by 2.3% to $107.50. The most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 1.4% to $7.96. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock decreased by 1.0% to $140.50. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $150.00.

