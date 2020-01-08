48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 120% to close at $4.51.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 70.4% to close at $4.09 on Tuesday after the company announced it has received 'intention to grant' patents from European and Israeli patent offices.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 41.6% to close at $3.10.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 28.3% to close at $38.73 after the company announced that its Pegcetacoplan met its primary endpoint in the PEGASUS study.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) climbed 28.3% to close at $5.80.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 26.8% to close at $32.51 after the company, along with Total SA announced a significant oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) climbed 20% to close at $2.82.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) gained 19.4% to close at $3.32.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 18.6% to close at $2.80.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 16.7% to close at $24.50.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) rose 15.6% to close at $2.75.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) surged 15.6% to close at $6.75.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) rose 15% to close at $17.88.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 14.8% to close at $2.33.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) climbed 13.7% to close at $2.82.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) gained 12.6% to close at $4.30.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) climbed 12.4% to close at $8.50.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 11.9% to close at $6.50.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 11.4% to close at $3.62 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 10.4% to close at $6.39 after the company announced positive topline results from the in-clinic stage of a Phase 2 study of its ready-to-use glucagon.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 10.1% to close at $11.96.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 8.6% to close at $2.64.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 8.3% to close at $27.39.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares gained 8% to close at $15.65.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 7.4% to close at $5.64 after the company highlighted a publication that discussed Cyclophilin inhibition as a potential treatment for NASH.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 6.9% to close at $3.11.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 6.7% to close at $110.69 after the company narrowed preliminary Q3 sales guidance from $1.244 billion-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion vs the $1.24 billion estimate.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) surged 6% to close at $16.80.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 5.8% to close at $16.27. Dorian LPG will replace SRC Energy effective prior to the open of trading on January 15.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 30% to close at $1.82 after the company has executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for approximately $4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 25.8% to close at $6.81.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) dropped 17.1% to close at $1.84.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) fell 16.7% to close at $4.34.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) dropped 14.7% to close at $6.62.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) fell 14% to close at $1.78.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 12.8% to close at $3.49.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 12% to close at $3.24.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 11% to close at $4.31.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 10.8% to close at $7.70 after dropping 10.57% on Monday.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 10.7% to close at $6.88.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 10.6% to close at $2.36.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 10.3% to close at $1.92.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dropped 10.1% to close at $102.77.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares tumbled 9.3% to close at $5.74.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dipped 8.6% to close at $4.73 after the company announced concerning Q3 results and a cost-reduction initiative which, among other things, will cut its store count by about 450 locations.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares dipped 8.4% to close at $3.49.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 6.3% to close at $2.08.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares dropped 5.5% to close at $3.7700.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.