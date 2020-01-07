Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/7

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: Spot East Regional and Lane Contracts

Trucking Freight Futures opened the week on a mixed note. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) finished the session unchanged at $1.455/mile. Regionally, strength in the East was offset by declines in both the West and the South. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) fell 0.13% to $1.494 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) was off by 0.64%, to settle at $1.246.

As has been the case recently, the three lane contracts in the East each posted gains. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) added $0.014 or 0.8% to close at $1.759. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) posted a 0.6% gain to $1.087 and the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) added nearly $0.01 to settle at $2.028. The lane contracts in the West and South were mixed.

In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) ended the session where it began at $2.000, while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) closed lower by 0.3% to $0.989. In the South, a $0.01 (0.7%) rise in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) to $1.465 was more than wiped out by a $0.025 (2.4%) tumble in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) to $1.028.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VEU202001, FUT.VCA202001, FUT.VAP202001, FUT.VPC202001

