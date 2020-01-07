Sony, Nvidia, Uber Introduce Electric, Autonomous Auto Concepts At CES

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) unveiled a car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday.

Sony has partnered with industry leaders to build this prototype, including Bosch, Continental, Genetex, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Magna, according to Tech Crunch. Few other details are available about the Vision-S sedan, the publication said.

It's one of several automotive announcements taking place at CES.

Nvidia

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia has said it wants carmakers to adopt its single unified architecture for everything from software to datacenter tech to chips for autonomous vehicles, according to Venture Beat.

Nvidia is hoping autonomy will spread across today’s $10-trillion transportation industry, the publication said.

The company is making its pretrained libraries of deep neural network data for self-driving cars available to its partners.

Uber

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor have teamed up to develop electric air taxis, joining the race to make small self-flying cars a reality and ease urban congestion, according to Reuters.

“We’ve been making steady progress toward a goal of launching Uber Air by 2023,” Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, reportedly said at CES.

