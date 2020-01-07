Market Overview

Tuesday's Market Minute: The Future Of Technology
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
January 07, 2020 9:19am   Comments
The past twenty years have been characterized by leaps and bounds in technology: think of how computers have evolved from their boxy beginnings, cell phones, touch screens, apps, the explosion of the internet and with it, faster and faster speeds, electric vehicles, and a plethora of tiny economies that live and die on the internet.

As the new decade dawns, investors should think about what might change next. One apparent answer is 5G, long-touted as the next amazing generation of cellular connection, that will supposedly launch as soon as this year. Susquehanna wrote that it expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to release a 5G phone later this year, and companies like Verizon and Huawei are building out networks to support it.

Investors have to decide how long they think implementation will take, how widespread it can be, considering 5G has a much shorter range and requires more infrastructures to be built, and which companies are positioned to benefit the most from it. Of course, investors must also keep in mind that for every new tech innovation that works, at least another dozen fizzle out quickly.

Who knows what the new decade will bring us? Tune into TD Ameritrade Network for tech company coverage and more.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Posted-In: 5G AppleNews Emerging Market ETFs Markets Tech ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

