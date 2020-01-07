Market Overview

17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock surged 17.4% to $30.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on December 06, is at Underweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock surged 8.5% to $0.64. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Dorian LPG, Inc. (NYSE: LPG) stock surged 5.5% to $16.22. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock surged 5.0% to $0.42. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock increased by 3.2% to $0.39.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) stock rose 2.6% to $1.98.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.94. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock increased by 1.7% to $23.56.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.87. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.

 

Losers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock fell 18.3% to $0.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock fell 3.7% to $8.17.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 1.2% to $3.29. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
  • USA Compression Partners, Inc. (NYSE: USAC) shares fell 1.2% to $17.86. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 07, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 1.1% to $13.80. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 1.1% to $20.73.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) shares decreased by 1.1% to $16.05.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 1.1% to $39.43. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

