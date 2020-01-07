10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares surged 6.2% to $3.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock increased by 3.5% to $55.44. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares surged 3.1% to $64.50. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 06, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $70.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $27.60. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $65.25. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $88.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares increased by 1.7% to $300.58. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares surged 1.6% to $49.19. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares increased by 1.5% to $98.69. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $120.00.
Losers
