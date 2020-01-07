A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. International trade report for November is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on November factory orders will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's non-manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 17 points to 28,659 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.4 points to 3,246.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 26 points to 8,873.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $68.35 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $62.82 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.9%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.34%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.47%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Longbow Research downgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $62 price target.

Hexcel shares fell 0.5% to close at $75.36 on Monday.

Breaking News