50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares jumped 43.4% to close at $6.11 on Monday amid news of a license deal with Kyorin Pharma.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 36.3% to close at $2.74.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares climbed 33.3% to close at $6.33.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) rose 32.4% to close at $13.91 after Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced plans to acquire the company for $14 per share.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 31.3% to close at $25.30.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 27.7% to close at $5.94.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) jumped 26.4% to close at $4.84.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) climbed 21.6% to close at $10.19 after the company announced it has released a line of Oral care products for Walmart.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 21.6% to close at $10.02.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares rose 19.7% to close at $4.61 after gaining 8.15% on Friday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 19% to close at $4.52.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 18.3% to close at $3.82 after the company announced it has received a $172 million order for hydrogen and fuel cell solutions from a fortune 100 customer.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) climbed 17.9% to close at $3.23 on continued momentum after the U.S. confirmed an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander. The death of Soleimani raised geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, causing oil prices to rise.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 16.3% to close at $6.49.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 16% to close at $4.28.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) rose 15.7% to close at $16.06.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) surged 15.2% to close at $7.20.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 14.8% to close at $6.31.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) rose 14.7% to close at $5.01.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 13.7% to close at $8.20.
- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) rose 13.7% to close at $5.91.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 12.9% to close at $4.21 after the company announced it sees 2019 Firdapse net product revenues of $102 million and 2020 net product revenues of $135 million.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 12.7% to close at $9.30.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) climbed 11.9% to close at $8.29. The company earlier announced it will unveil a new lineup of 5G devices for IoT, mobile broadband and fixed wireless access at CES.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 11.9% to close at $15.36.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) surged 11.9% to close at $8.30.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) rose 11.8% to close at $4.35.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 11.7% to close at $2.96.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 11.3% to close at $7.30. Perion Network expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA of at least $30 million.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) climbed 11.3% to close at $8.26.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) gained 8.5% to close at $13.29.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) gained 7.2% to close at $12.66 despite the company filing for a voluntary relief under chapter 11.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares tumbled 55.2% to close at $0.2039 on Monday after the company's board approved a 45-for-1 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dipped 20.5% to close at $3.14 on Monday after reporting a $4.36 million registered direct offering.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 16.9% to close at $5.18. After the closing bell, Pier 1 Imports reported a wider Q3 loss and announced plans to reduce store footprint by up to 450 locations.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) fell 16.7% to close at $2.75.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 16.5% to close at $5.83 after announcing a 6 million share offering.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) dipped 14.7% to close at $3.47.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 11.6% to close at $4.18.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares declined 11.3% to close at $7.00.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 11.3% to close at $30.56.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 10.7% to close at $26.71.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) tumbled 10.6% to close at $1.86. Flotek announced John Gibson as CEO.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 10.6% to close at $8.63.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) dipped 10.5% to close at $3.23.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 10.5% to close at $3.42.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares fell 10% to close at $6.93. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from Neutral to Sell.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dropped 9.2% to close at $2.56.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 7.9% to close at $39.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 6.5% to close at $3.18 after the company reported that it has received a cash infusion of $2.25 million.
