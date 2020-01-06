Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/6

Freight Futures data to watch today: Weekly Spot Settlement Price Changes

For an abbreviated trading week, there was certainly a lot of activity affecting the spot month futures contracts. First there was the "Spot Contract Roll," with the December 2019 contract moving into the final settlement process and the January 2020 contracts becoming the new spot trading contracts. The January contracts rolled in at a significant discount to their predecessors and the market responded with a strong rally over the final two trading sessions. Week over week (w/w), all 11 spot contracts were higher with the National contract (FUT.VNU202001) up $0.04, or 2.8%, to $1.455/mile, the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) up $0.047 (3%) to $1.615, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) up $0.032 (2.2%) to $1.496 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) up $0.043 (3.6%) to $1.254.

Each region had at least one individual lane contract with a significant w/w move. In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) soared $0.089 (5.4%) to $1.745 and the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) rose $0.047 (2.4%) to $2.019. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) rose 0.3% to $1.081. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) finished up $0.048 (5.1%) to $0.992 while the LAX to SEA contract ended higher by 0.8% to $2.000. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) jumped $0.085 (6.2%) to $1.455 as the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) moved fractionally higher to $1.053.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – W/W January Futures Settlement Price Changes

