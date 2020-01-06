Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Settles California Talc Case Midtrial

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has settled its California talc case midtrial and is likely to avoid a huge judgement, according to Law 360.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus in Oakland, California reportedly made the announcement to the jury today.

Johnson & Johnson has faced more than 14,000 claims that its talc powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

In December, a jury in Los Angeles sided with the company in the case of Amy Fong, who alleged Johnson & Johnson’s talc contained asbestos and caused her to develop mesothelioma, reports the Fierce Pharma.

Johnson & Johnson shares were down 0.49% at $143.59 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.99 and a 52-week low of $121.

