Predicting Unpredictable Freight With Paper Transport, Inc. VP Of Operations Wes Kornowske
In this episode of Fuller Speed Ahead, FreightWaves Chief Strategy Officer JT Engstrom sits in for CEO Craig Fuller and chats with Wes Kornowske, Vice President of Operations for Paper Transport, Inc.
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe
Follow Us!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Commodities Markets General