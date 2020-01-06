Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.66 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 3.6% to $0.94. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock increased by 2.3% to $20.95.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 2.1% to $56.64.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 2.0% to $39.62. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $40.97. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

 

Losers

  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares decreased by 2.6% to $1.12 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock plummeted 1.9% to $12.84.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 1.8% to $2.40.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + CHK)

20 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga