9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.66 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 3.6% to $0.94. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock increased by 2.3% to $20.95.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 2.1% to $56.64.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 2.0% to $39.62. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $40.97. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
Losers
