17 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock rose 10.2% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares surged 7.9% to $2.18.
- Commercial Metals, Inc. (NYSE: CMC) shares surged 6.6% to $23.65. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock surged 5.5% to $3.93.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares surged 4.8% to $10.54. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares surged 4.7% to $23.70.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock increased by 4.3% to $6.81.
- Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE: KGC) stock rose 4.3% to $4.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 05, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $5.00.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock rose 3.7% to $12.41.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock rose 3.6% to $4.02. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares surged 3.3% to $3.46. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
- Newmont Goldcorp, Inc. (NYSE: NEM) stock rose 2.5% to $43.95. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock surged 2.3% to $19.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares surged 2.3% to $24.02. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock surged 1.6% to $7.82. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.30.
Losers
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock plummeted 1.6% to $12.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock decreased by 1.1% to $16.72. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
