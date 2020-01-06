53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 34% to close at $9.65 on Friday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 32.8% to close at $3.40.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares surged 28.7% to close at $3.95 on Friday amid crude oil which was up more than 3.5% to over the $63/barrel level. Traders have targeted this name previously given volatility in oil markets; the company has a float of just over 1 million shares, making it susceptible to increased volatility.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares gained 26.6% to close at $2.95 on Friday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 22.9% to close at $16.71.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 22.6% to close at $0.38. U.S. Energy announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective January 6.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 21.1% to close at $0.2603.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) surged 16.4% to close at $4.75.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 16.4% to close at $5.61
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares gained 15.8% to close at $2.27 after Point72 reported a 9.8% passive stake in the company.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 14.2% to close at $2.41.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) surged 13.8% to close at $5.19. Chembio Diagnostics said it anticipates FDA approval for its DPP HIV-Syphilis System, which includes the DPP HIV-Syphilis test and DPP Micro Reader, during the first quarter of 2020. The company added its clinical study demonstrated that the system met the performance requirements established with the FDA.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares gained 13.4% to close at $0.8166 after the company signed a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire a 29% stake in Starrise Media.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) climbed 13.2% to close at $3.94.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 12.8% to close at $3.52 after the company announced pre-clinical data from the Hadassah Medical Center lab demonstrate that Namodenoson induces weight loss.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) surged 12.7% to close at $5.05.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 12.1% to close at $11.59
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) gained 11.3% to close at $93.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY20 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares rose 11.1% to close at $2.80.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) surged 10.9% to close at $20.42.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 10.1% to close at $4.35.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 9.9% to close at $10.52 after the U.S. confirmed an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander. The death of Soleimani has raised geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, causing oil prices to rise.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) surged 9.8% to close at $7.42. Fearnleys upgraded Valaris from Hold to Buy.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 9.5% to close at $12.25.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 9.4% to close at $3.91.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 9.3% to close at $3.06.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares gained 8.6% to close at $7.85.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) climbed 8.2% to close at $12.51.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) rose 7.2% to close at $3.44.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 7.1% to close at $2.80.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 7% to close at $5.80 after the U.S. confirmed an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander. The death of Soleimani has raised geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, causing oil prices to rise.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares gained 6.5% to close at $1.81 after falling 10.99% on Thursday.
Losers
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares tumbled 73.1% to close at $0.8380 on Friday. Novan released top-line efficacy results from the Phase 3 B-SIMPLE program that evaluated SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, which showed that statistical significance was not achieved for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) declined 36.7% to close at $1.52 after rising 101.65% on Thursday.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) declined 22.5% to close at $8.83 after rising 100.00% on Thursday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dropped 12.5% to close at $2.81.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) tumbled 11.2% to close at $3.82.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) dropped 10.3% to close at $3.30.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares fell 10.2% to close at $10.03 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dropped 9.9% to close at $14.52.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 9.7% to close at $2.90.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) dipped 9.5% to close at $41.00.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 9.4% to close at $6.07.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) fell 9.4% to close at $77.90 after the company disclosed that Itacitinib did not statistically improve overall response rate or non-relapse mortality compared to placebo in Phase 3 study.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 9.2% to close at $4.73.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dipped 9.1% to close at $7.89.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) fell 9.1% to close at $14.83.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) tumbled 9% to close at $18.69.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 8.9% to close at $48.50.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) dropped 8.4% to close at $10.85.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 8.2% to close at $1.01 in sympathy with the overall market after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 7.7% to close at $2.65.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) slipped 6.6% to close at $2.69.
