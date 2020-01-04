Market Overview

What To Expect From AMD At CES 2020
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2020 9:38am   Comments
What To Expect From AMD At CES 2020

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares, which had a stellar two-year run, are poised to experience some momentum next week, as the chip maker is set to present at the Consumer Technology Association's Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, 2020, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada between Jan. 7 and Jan 10.

CEO Lisa Su will host a press conference Monday at the Mandalay Bay, according to a release from the company.

Given AMD's ongoing product momentum, several rumors are doing the rounds regarding what trick Su has up the sleeve this time around to keep the rally ticking.

Related Link: Intel Vs. AMD: Reviewing The Rivalry As CPU Market Shares Shift

Zen 3 Architecture to Be Detailed?

After the Zen 2 architecture fabricated using Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) 7nm technology that powered its third-generation Ryzen and Threadripper processors, AMD has been sounding out a successor to it – the Zen 3 architecture based on the 7nm+ process node. The company is expected to reveal further details on Zen 3 at the CES, according to China Times. The publication said Zen 3-based processor will likely be announced in the second half of 2020.

The Zen 3 is expected to a radically new architecture unlike the Zen 2, which was more evolutionary. With the Zen 2 coming online only last year, it is widely believed the company may not rush into an upgrade, and will likely tease it out or at the maximum provide a roadmap for a potential launch.

Vermeer, Renoir APU On Tap?

AMD is likely to launch Renoir APUs, which is to replace existing Picasso APUs, and the 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, Tom's Hardware reported. The company is also expected to launch Vermeer high-end desktop processors, which are to succeed Matisse.

AMD could shed light on its fourth generation Ryzen Threadripper, codenamed internally as Genesis Peak, as well as Milan, its third-generation EPYC server processors, according to WCCFTech. These new processors are expected to be based on Zen 3 architecture and Vermeer chiplets.

Check back here to see the live streaming of AMD's press conference on the company's YouTube channel.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

