Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record deliveries of approximately 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019. Street analysts expected the company to deliver 106,000 vehicles in the quarter.

For the entire year, Tesla delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with full-year guidance.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct," the company said in a press release.

Tesla is also now shipping its vehicles to more locations, including in the U.K. and China.

"We continue to focus on expanding production in both the U.S. as well as our newly launched facility in Shanghai," the company said. "Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries."

Tesla's stock traded up 1.8% at $438 per share in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $435.31 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Canaccord Lifts Tesla Price Target Above $500 Amid International Opportunity

Why Tesla's Cracked Cybertruck Window May Have Been A Shrewd Marketing Move