Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record deliveries of approximately 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019. Street analysts expected the company to deliver 106,000 vehicles in the quarter.

For the entire year, Tesla delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with full-year guidance.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct," the company said in a press release.

Tesla is also now shipping its vehicles to more locations, including in the U.K. and China.

"We continue to focus on expanding production in both the U.S. as well as our newly launched facility in Shanghai," the company said. "Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries."

Tesla's stock traded up 1.8% at $438 per share in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $435.31 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Canaccord Lifts Tesla Price Target Above $500 Amid International Opportunity

Why Tesla's Cracked Cybertruck Window May Have Been A Shrewd Marketing Move

Posted-In: News Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Jan. 3, 2020: TSLA, AAPL, YUMA, AXE, CMG
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Canaccord Lifts Tesla Price Target Above $500 Amid International Opportunity
Today's Pickup: Asia's Richest Man Looks To Stand Up To Amazon's Might In India
Wedbush Says Tesla Poised For Q4 Delivery Upside On Model 3 Demand, European Strength
2020 Vision: Rally Mode To Start Off Decade As Last Year's Strength Rolls Along
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Streamlining Logistics

Indian Logistics Sector In Times Of The Amazon Effect And Disruptive Structural Reforms