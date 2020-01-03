Chipotle, Sprouts Farmers Market Embrace Whole30 Diet

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) are both offering new items that comply with the Whole30 diet.

The Whole30 Diet

One of the latest diet fads is Whole30, a 30-day weight loss management that prohibits items like dairy, soy, grains, legumes and added sugars.

Restaurant chain Chipotle is the latest to embrace the Whole30 and other diet trends through a new lineup of food items.

Chipotle said Thursday that it will change the oil used to marinate its chicken to be Whole30-compliant.

Consumers can order one of several different Whole30 salad bowls at Chipotle, including Supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole.

In addition to Whole30, Chipotle has a lineup of keto- and paleo-themed salad bowls along with a high-protein bowl, a vegan bowl and a vegetarian salad bowl.

"At Chipotle, we are always looking for ways to innovate the existing menu offering," Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, said in a statement.

"Lifestyle Bowls allow us to preconfigure our real ingredients, including the new Supergreens salad blend, in a way that helps our guests reach or maintain their health and wellness goals."

Chipotle, Sprouts Join The Fray

Chipotle's announcement follows grocer Sprouts, which announced a Whole30 "Shopping List" consisting of items that are compliant with the diet.

The grocer will host in-store events featuring dieticians and experts at select locations on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

"Think of the Whole30 like pushing the reset button for your health, habits and relationship with food," Whole30 Co-Founder Melissa Urban said in a statement.

"Our short-term elimination program helps you identify foods that may be having a sneaky negative impact on your energy, sleep, digestion, mental health, cravings, allergies, or joint pain, and use what you learn to create the perfect sustainable diet for you."

Photo courtesy of Sprouts.