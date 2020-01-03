26 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session.
Losers
- LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LX) shares declined 5.6% to $14.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.
- FinVolution Group, Inc. (NYSE: FINV) stock declined 4.7% to $2.66.
- Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE: YRD) shares decreased by 4.5% to $6.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.92.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares plummeted 3.5% to $4.17.
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 3.2% to $6.28. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares declined 3.1% to $8.05.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares plummeted 3.1% to $13.33. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock fell 2.9% to $12.54.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares plummeted 2.8% to $3.25. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock decreased by 2.8% to $9.49. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock declined 2.7% to $5.56.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock plummeted 2.6% to $4.92. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares declined 2.5% to $12.12.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock declined 2.1% to $38.56. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) stock declined 2.0% to $79.62. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $83.00.
- JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) shares plummeted 2.0% to $138.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
- Invesco, Inc. (NYSE: IVZ) stock plummeted 1.9% to $17.65. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 03, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $19.00.
- Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares plummeted 1.8% to $35.00. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 03, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $37.00.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl, Inc. (NYSE: EXG) stock fell 1.8% to $8.72. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $45.00.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) stock plummeted 1.7% to $51.15. According to the most recent rating by Sandler O'Neill, on October 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares fell 1.7% to $230.33. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $280.00.
- Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares plummeted 1.4% to $54.99. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
- Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) stock plummeted 1.4% to $53.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 02, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares fell 1.4% to $93.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 25, is at Sell, with a price target of $86.00.
- Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares declined 1.2% to $188.78. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $220.00.

