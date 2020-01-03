Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LX) shares declined 5.6% to $14.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.
  • FinVolution Group, Inc. (NYSE: FINV) stock declined 4.7% to $2.66.
  • Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE: YRD) shares decreased by 4.5% to $6.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.92.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares plummeted 3.5% to $4.17.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 3.2% to $6.28. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares declined 3.1% to $8.05.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares plummeted 3.1% to $13.33. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock fell 2.9% to $12.54.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares plummeted 2.8% to $3.25. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock decreased by 2.8% to $9.49. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock declined 2.7% to $5.56.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock plummeted 2.6% to $4.92. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares declined 2.5% to $12.12.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock declined 2.1% to $38.56. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) stock declined 2.0% to $79.62. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $83.00.
  • JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) shares plummeted 2.0% to $138.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
  • Invesco, Inc. (NYSE: IVZ) stock plummeted 1.9% to $17.65. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 03, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares plummeted 1.8% to $35.00. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 03, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl, Inc. (NYSE: EXG) stock fell 1.8% to $8.72. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $45.00.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) stock plummeted 1.7% to $51.15. According to the most recent rating by Sandler O'Neill, on October 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares fell 1.7% to $230.33. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $280.00.
  • Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares plummeted 1.4% to $54.99. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) stock plummeted 1.4% to $53.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 02, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares fell 1.4% to $93.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 25, is at Sell, with a price target of $86.00.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares declined 1.2% to $188.78. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $220.00.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + AIHS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Achieving Real-Time Gross Settlement With On Chain Integrity
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Biogen, China Mobile, Peter Lynch Picks And More
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Anixter Bidding War Continues As WESCO Raises Offer To $97 Per Share

An ETF Hoping For A Low Volatility Three-Peat