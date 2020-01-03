17 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIDM) stock surged 31.9% to $0.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
Losers
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares declined 3.1% to $20.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 3.0% to $35.20. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares fell 2.6% to $57.30. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
- China Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CHL) shares fell 2.5% to $41.40.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares declined 2.4% to $22.42. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares declined 2.4% to $19.55. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock declined 2.0% to $135.42. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock decreased by 1.7% to $12.35. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock plummeted 1.7% to $16.50. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on December 13, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares decreased by 1.7% to $134.83. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock declined 1.6% to $324.42. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $425.00.
- RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock fell 1.6% to $24.83.
- Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell 1.5% to $101.56. According to the most recent rating by Monness, Crespi, Hardt, on October 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock plummeted 1.3% to $1350.00. According to the most recent rating by Cleveland Research, on December 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares plummeted 1.2% to $31.89. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 1.2% to $207.19. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $270.00.
