8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock surged 5.9% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Lockheed Martin, Inc. (NYSE: LMT) stock surged 2.5% to $409.42. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $375.00.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares decreased by 5.2% to $5.30 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 4.5% to $1.92. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock fell 2.8% to $28.29. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares plummeted 2.3% to $57.69. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 1.6% to $23.97. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 1.1% to $11.81. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

