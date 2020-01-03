34 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $2.23 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 24, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock increased by 11.1% to $0.23.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock increased by 10.1% to $5.02.
- BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $3.73.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares surged 3.2% to $1.29.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 3.1% to $0.43.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares surged 2.3% to $0.22. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock rose 2.2% to $4.60.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.26.
Losers
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock declined 74.0% to $0.81 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MREO) shares fell 12.8% to $2.80.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) stock fell 10.5% to $1.45.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 9.1% to $1.00. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares declined 8.3% to $0.72. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 7.8% to $6.64.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock fell 6.4% to $0.43. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock declined 5.9% to $3.65. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock fell 3.7% to $2.86.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) shares declined 3.5% to $14.00.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock plummeted 3.4% to $34.78. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares declined 2.9% to $20.07.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock declined 2.7% to $21.69. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock fell 2.4% to $8.12. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) shares plummeted 2.4% to $26.84. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.00.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares fell 2.2% to $207.50. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock fell 2.1% to $9.36. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock declined 2.0% to $21.10. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 16, is at Underperform, with a price target of $8.00.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock declined 1.5% to $23.25. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) stock fell 1.5% to $62.38. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) stock decreased by 1.4% to $46.25. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares declined 1.4% to $0.34.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.4% to $19.85. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock declined 1.4% to $49.71. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares plummeted 1.3% to $33.49. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $28.00.
