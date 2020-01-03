Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for December will be released today.
- The ISM manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
