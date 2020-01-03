Samsung Shipped 6.7M Smartphones With 5G In 2019, Exceeding Its Own Expectations

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) sold 6.7 million 5G smartphones worldwide in 2019, surpassing its self-imposed target of 4 million sales for the year, according to CNN.

What Happened

The South Korean smartphone maker announced on Thursday it shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally and accounted for 53.9% of the global 5G market in 2019.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible,” said Samsung’s President and Head of R&D at IT & Mobile Communications Division, TM Roh, referring to the company’s five Galaxy 5G devices, including the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

“For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible,” added Roh.

Why It Matters

Samsung entered the 5G market earlier than its rivals like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The South Korean tech giant started taking pre-orders for its $1,300 Galaxy 5G phone in May 2019, while Apple is expected to release its first 5G iPhones in the second half of 2020.

Samsung has also benefited from the recent ban on Huawei. The Chinese smartphone maker was banned from rolling out 5G mobile infrastructure in some countries, including the U.S. and Australia.

The U.S. banned Huawei from selling telecom gear over national security concerns in May 2019.