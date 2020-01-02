42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares climbed 60.3% to $9.14 after the company was granted a patent titled 'Apparatus using multiple jets for gas delivery and methods of fluidizing.’
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 48.5% to $1.53 after Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported a 5.9% passive stake in the company.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 29.6% to $6.74 after the company's CEO reported the purchase of 100,000 shares on Tuesday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares climbed 27.4% to $2.9299 after the company won a three-year automation system bid from Jidong Oilfield.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) gained 21.8% to $4.52. Diversified Healthcare Trust and Five Star Senior Living completed restructuring of business arrangements.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) rose 20.8% to $12.99.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 17.3% to $7.55 after the EMA accepted the company's regulatory submission for Lumoxiti in relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 15% to $2.0350 after reporting a partnership with PiBEX and SK Telesys to develop wirelessly charged ultra-wideband tracking tag for POSCO Worldwide.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) climbed 14.3% to $2.6748.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 14% to $2.85.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares climbed 14% to $10.39 amid strength in U.S. equities as the market reopens following the New Year holiday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 14% to $21.23 after the People's Bank of China lowered the amount of reserve cash the country's banks need to support the economy, adding roughly 800 billion yuan in liquidity to the country's economy.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 13.6% to $7.96.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 12% to $2.62.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares rose 10.2% to $12.12.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares gained 9.8% to $36.82.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 9.7% to $2.38.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) climbed 9.6% to $19.67.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) gained 9.5% to $9.65.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) surged 9.5% to $2.4750.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBI) shares gained 9.1% to $8.90.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) climbed 8.8% to $57.45.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 6.1% to $42.36 after gaining 7.37% on Tuesday.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares rose 5.7% to $2.59 after dropping 6.13% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares tumbled 31% to $3.2850 after gaining 23% on Tuesday.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dipped 30.3% to $2.65 after the company announced DUR-928 did not demonstrate benefit over placebo in Phase 2a psoriasis trial. The company is discontinuing development.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 28.4% to $3.8750 after the company announced a $10 million common stock offering priced at-the-market.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) dropped 19.7% to $2.3301 after falling 7.1% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 16.3% to $2.10 after climbing 49.40% on Tuesday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dropped 15.9% to $18.29 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $12 per share.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 14.2% to $2.17 after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 12.7% to $1.10 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 38% on news the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 12.7% to $3.91 after dropping 8.76% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 12.4% to $2.20.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares fell 11% to $2.92.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 10.7% to $4.5546.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 10.2% to $7.72.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares declined 9.1% to $5.68.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) dropped 9% to $4.28.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) fell 9% to $76.70.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) dropped 8.1% to $46.43.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 8% to $2.29 after gaining 22.7% on Tuesday.
