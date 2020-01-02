Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 170 Points; Synthesis Energy Systems Shares Jump

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.6% to 28,709 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 9,032.36. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.34% to 3,241.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA), up 10%, and Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO), up 9%.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell 0.9%.

Top Headline

U.K. chipmaker Imagination Technologies Group plc has signed a new deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) after a three-year breakup.

In April 2017, U.K. chipmaker Imagination Technologies Group plc saw its shares plummet by 70% after the California-based tech company said it wouldn't use the company's intellectual property any longer. Imagination Technologies didn't mention which IP it has agreed to share with Apple. According to Bloomberg, it is likely related to graphics and artificial intelligence.

Equities Trading UP

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares shot up 63% to $9.29 after the company was granted a patent titled 'Apparatus using multiple jets for gas delivery and methods of fluidizing.'

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) got a boost, shooting up 50% to $1.55 after Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported a 5.9% passive stake in the company.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $2.90 after the company won a three-year automation system bid from Jidong Oilfield.

Equities Trading DOWN

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares tumbled 31% to $2.63 after the company announced DUR-928 did not demonstrate benefit over placebo in Phase 2a psoriasis trial. The company is discontinuing development.

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) were down 28% to $3.92 after the company announced a $10 million common stock offering priced at-the-market.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) was down, falling 23% to $3.67 after gaining 23% on Tuesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $61.15, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,531.30.

Silver traded up 0.7% Thursday to $18.04, while copper rose 0.4% to $2.8075.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.52%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.45%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 1.19%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.23% while UK shares rose 0.87%.

Economics

Initial jobless claims fell 2,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended December 28.

The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI fell to 52.4 in December, versus 52.6 in the prior month.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ARLO)

Munster Doubles Down, Says Apple Has 40% Upside This Year
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Imagination Technologies Signs New Deal With Apple
Thursday's Market Minute: 2019 Through ETFs
2020 Vision: Rally Mode To Start Off Decade As Last Year's Strength Rolls Along
Apple Partners With Chipmaker It Broke Up With Three Years Ago
Benzinga's Most-Read Stories Of 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Illinois Kicks Off Recreational Cannabis Program With 11,000 Pardons, Lieutenant Governor Buys Edibles