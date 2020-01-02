8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock surged 4.7% to $8.14 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares increased by 2.6% to $4.26.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock surged 2.4% to $4.83. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $12.31.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares surged 2.1% to $9.72. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $4.61.
- Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares surged 1.6% to $38.69.
Losers
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) stock decreased by 0.3% to $25.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
