24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares increased by 36.7% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) stock surged 10.7% to $1.96.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares increased by 4.5% to $20.94. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares surged 3.9% to $0.19.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $3.83. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on October 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.50.
- Camtek, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock surged 3.3% to $11.19.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $27.76. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock surged 2.4% to $2.59.
- Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares surged 2.2% to $16.04. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 30, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.2% to $46.86. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock increased by 2.0% to $8.96.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock increased by 2.0% to $59.30. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock increased by 2.0% to $265.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $325.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock surged 2.0% to $14.30.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 1.7% to $54.70. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares increased by 1.7% to $300.86. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock surged 1.7% to $27.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $31.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $61.93. The most recent rating by Nomura, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares increased by 1.4% to $403.20. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $400.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $238.51. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares increased by 1.3% to $50.50. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares surged 1.1% to $64.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $89.09. The most recent rating by Cascend, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $110.00.
Losers
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) stock fell 0.5% to $6.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.35.
