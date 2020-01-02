5 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 3.8% to $3.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 2.0% to $2.56. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
- Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $93.50. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
- FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock rose 1.2% to $153.11. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on December 24, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Textainer Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TGH) shares declined 1.3% to $10.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on November 05, the current rating is at Market Perform.
