6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares surged 57.9% to $9.00 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 6.9% to $2.71.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 2.2% to $0.84. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares increased by 1.0% to $38.10. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock declined 1.9% to $0.89 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

