21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock rose 37.5% to $7.15 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares surged 31.3% to $8.44.
- Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $1.26.
- Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGS) stock rose 14.4% to $1.99.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock surged 7.4% to $0.86. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock surged 7.3% to $1.70. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock surged 7.0% to $0.41.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock surged 6.1% to $16.40.
- Veru, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares surged 5.7% to $3.54.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock increased by 4.9% to $0.90.
- Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares surged 4.9% to $4.70.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock surged 4.4% to $17.87.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $3.60.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares surged 3.0% to $22.08. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 16, is at Underperform, with a price target of $8.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 2.1% to $2.20. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares increased by 2.0% to $34.49. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $28.00.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.5% to $58.75. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.5% to $21.40. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) stock surged 1.0% to $114.55. The most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $135.00.
Losers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock declined 12.7% to $1.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 3.6% to $0.50. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
