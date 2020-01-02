5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $13.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $47.64.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares increased by 1.2% to $40.83.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares increased by 1.0% to $3.66.
Losers
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock plummeted 0.3% to $18.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
