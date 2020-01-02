10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $16.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $216.77. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on November 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock increased by 1.9% to $40.10. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock increased by 1.9% to $38.53. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $34.15. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $35.80. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares increased by 1.5% to $85.69. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 20, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $88.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 1.0% to $422.64. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 30, is at Underperform, with a price target of $210.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $48.62.
Losers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares declined 4.1% to $3.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.