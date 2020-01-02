Market Overview

63 Biggest Movers From Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 5:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares jumped 46.5% to close at $1.26 on Tuesday after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 40.4% to close at $14.61.
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares surged 37% to close at $5.41 on Tuesday after the company announced it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, which is used for the treatment of refractory angina.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 32.3% to close at $3.28.
  • Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) climbed 25% to close at $2.70.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 23% to close at $4.76 after jumping 36.27% on Monday.
  • SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 22.7% to close at $2.49.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 21.4% to close at $3.01.
  • Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) rose 18.4% to close at $15.51 after the company reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares climbed 17.5% to close at $17.15. Jefferies raised the price target of Sol-Gel from $14 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright raised the price target from $23 to $26.
  • Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) rose 17.1% to close at $4.66.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 15.9% to close at $7.67.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 13.7% to close at $5.23.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) jumped 13.7% to close at $4.48.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 13.5% to close at $3.28.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares rose 13% to close at $3.92.
  • Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares rose 12.3% to close at $26.19.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 12.2% to close at $21.09.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) gained 12% to close at $4.66.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 11.8% to close at $4.65.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 11.3% to close at $5.44.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) rose 11.2% to close at $8.74.
  • Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) rose 11.1% to close at $3.30.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares gained 10.5% to close at $2.95 on more than triple average volume.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 10.5% to close at $17.81.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) climbed 10.4% to close at $2.54.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) climbed 10.4% to close at $3.82.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) rose 10.4% to close at $7.01.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) surged 10.4% to close at $5.22.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 10% to close at $2.53.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) rose 10% to close at $3.31.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares surged 9.9% to close at $2.55.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares gained 9.9% to close at $5.73.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) climbed 9.9% to close at $2.45.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 9.8% to close at $2.59.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) surged 9.7% to close at $3.84.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 9.6% to close at $2.73.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) jumped 9.2% to close at $9.35.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 8.6% to close at $4.69. The stock dropped roughly 13% over the last 5 sessions and could be rebounding.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 8.1% to close at $4.02 after surging 53.72% on Monday.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares jumped 7.7% to close at $3.80.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 7.4% to close at $39.93 after announcing a $500 million share repurchase program.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 7.2% to close at $2.54 after the company reported a 3-year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III. The contract value is expected to be $98 million and $101 million respectively.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares gained 6.5% to close at $6.11.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 5.4% to close at $2.34.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) gained 5% to close at $38.21. The stock dropped roughly 14% over the last 5 sessions and could be rebounding.

Losers

  • Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares tumbled 20.6% to close at $37.67 on Tuesday after the company issued soft Q4 and Q1 guidance and reduced its quarterly dividend, citing a decline in US offshore activity and slower-than-expected client discussions.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 19.3% to close at $3.38.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) dropped 18.6% to close at $22.19 after gaining 18.2% on Monday.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dropped 17.9% to close at $10.02 amid access wire press release showing 500,000 share stock offering priced at $10 per share.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 15.7% to close at $4.45.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares dropped 15% to close at $5.20 after rising 17.47% on Monday.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) dipped 11.7% to close at $4.00.
  • Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) tumbled 11.5% to close at $3.71.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 10.7% to close at $2.01.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 10.2% to close at $38.16.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) dropped 9.6% to close at $39.37.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) dipped 9.1% to close at $2.70.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares fell 8.8% to close at $4.48 after climbing 183.82% on Monday. Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 9.99% active stake in the company.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 7.3% to close at $2.41.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares declined 7.1% to close at $2.90.
  • Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) dropped 6.6% to close at $6.10.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 6.3% to close at $4.2750.

