4 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $185.50 million after the closing bell. Resources Connection shares rose 0.1% to $16.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares climbed around 40% Tuesday after the company announced it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, which is used for the treatment of refractory angina. Neovasc shares gained 1.7% to $5.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.54 million after the closing bell. Landec shares gained 1.3% to close at $11.31 on Tuesday.

  • Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares tumbled over 20% Tuesday after the company issued soft Q4 and Q1 guidance and reduced its quarterly dividend, citing a decline in US offshore activity and slower-than-expected client discussions. Core Laboratories shares fell 20.6% to close at $37.67 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

