4 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $185.50 million after the closing bell. Resources Connection shares rose 0.1% to $16.33 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NVCN) shares climbed around 40% Tuesday after the company announced it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, which is used for the treatment of refractory angina. Neovasc shares gained 1.7% to $5.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.54 million after the closing bell. Landec shares gained 1.3% to close at $11.31 on Tuesday.

