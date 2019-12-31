38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares jumped 69% to $6.65 after the company announced it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, which is used for the treatment of refractory angina.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 30.5% to $5.05 after jumping 36.27% on Monday.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares rose 25.4% to $18.31. Jefferies raised the price target of Sol-Gel from $14 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright raised the price target from $23 to $26.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 21.4% to $3.24 on more than triple average volume.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 19.8% to $1.03 after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 14.8% to $4.27 after surging 53.72% on Monday.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 14.8% to $2.33.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) surged 14% to $4.74.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) gained 13.4% to $3.2763.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 12.5% to $6.46.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares gained 12.4% to $3.90.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares jumped 12.2% to $2.5802.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) climbed 11.4% to $4.4323.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares rose 11% to $25.89.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 10.9% to $2.75.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) jumped 10.6% to $3.6950.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) rose 10.2% to $14.43 after the company reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 10.2% to $7.30.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 10.1% to $7.97.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 9.8% to $4.745. The stock dropped roughly 13% over the last 5 sessions and could be rebounding.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 8.8% to $20.44.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 8.6% to $2.41.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares jumped 8.5% to $3.83.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) surged 8.5% to $3.7989.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares gained 8.4% to $5.66.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) climbed 8.1% to $2.39.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 7.6% to $2.55 after the company reported a 3-year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III. The contract value is expected to be $98 million and $101 million respectively.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) gained 6.7% to $38.86. The stock dropped roughly 14% over the last 5 sessions and could be rebounding.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 5.8% to $39.36 after announcing a $500 million share repurchase program.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares dipped 19.9% to $38.03 after the company issued soft Q4 and Q1 guidance and reduced its quarterly dividend, citing a decline in US offshore activity and slower-than-expected client discussions.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) fell 18.1% to $10.00 amid access wire press release showing 500,000 share stock offering priced at $10/share.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) dropped 11.1% to $24.24 after gaining 18.2% on Monday.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares fell 8.6% to $4.49 after climbing 183.82% on Monday. Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 9.99% active stake in the company.
- Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) dropped 7.8% to $6.02.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) fell 6.6% to $3.52 after gaining 24.4% on Monday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 6% to $4.33.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares declined 5.8% to $2.9399.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 4.3% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after rising 17.47% on Monday.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.